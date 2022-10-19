Lori Harvey Serves Sleek Style In Bustier Minidress & Strappy Sandals at Cadillac’s Celestiq Launch Event

Lori Harvey showed up in sleek style for Cadillac’s new Celestiq campaign launch.

On Tuesday, the model and SKN by LH founder took to Instagram to share a photo from the event. The image sees Harvey posing in front of an electric blue Cadillac vehicle. “Effortlessly icon,” Harvey wrote under the photo.

Of course Harvey was chicly dressed for the occasion. The skincare entrepreneur wore a Celine viscose minidress. Crafted in Italy, the piece has a bustier top with ribbed trim and a contoured waistband for a tailored fit.

Adding a touch of glam to her ensemble, the Gymshark ambassador accessorized with silver drop earrings by Bottega Veneta and a few bracelets. She parted her short bob on the side and went with sharp winged eyeliner and her signature glossy neutral pout.

Harvey completed her look with one of the most popular shoe styles of the summer — strappy sandals. The fashion influencer slipped into Femme LA’s Luce Minimale Heels. Retailing for $189, the show-stopping silhouette has a pointed outsole, faux leather uppers, wrapped ankle strap with tie closure and is set on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.