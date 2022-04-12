Lori Harvey Models Classic Burberry Trench Coat With Jumpsuit & Versatile Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey put her own edgy twist on a spring style staple. On Monday, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey gave her followers a closer look at a new Burberry trench coat on Instagram. The photos show the 25-year-old socialite posing in the tan outerwear.

The classic trench features updated modern proportions. The archive-inspired style is woven in the label’s signature cotton gabardine with a streamlined silhouette. The trench coat also includes a double-breasted closure, leather buckles, belted cuffs and button-through welt pockets.

To let her outfit speak for itself, Harvey simply captioned the shots, “A classic.” The skincare entrepreneur continued to make a statement by teaming her coat with a black jumpsuit. The dark one-piece had a structured collar, a deep plunging neckline, a cinched waist, zip details on the thigh and side square pockets. The garment was also outlined with contrasting stitches.

Harvey opted for minimal accessories, only adding diamond stud earrings and slicked her hair down into a low ponytail. The fashion influencer completed her street style look with black pointed-toe boots. The slick silhouette had a slouchy fit and a sharp pointed-toe. Pointy boots are the ultimate shoe style to have in your closet. The boots offer endless versatility and are available in a variety of colors and fabric.

When it comes to fashion, Harvey is known for having a chic sartorial sense. She has a shoe wardrobe that consists of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. The SKN by LH founder has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

