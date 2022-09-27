Lori Harvey Amps Up Mini Dress With Dramatic Denim Trench Coat & Strappy Stiletto Sandals for Burberry’s Afterparty

Lori Harvey had a standout style moment at the Burberry afterparty held at The Twenty Two in London on Monday night. The event occurred after the British luxury brand unveiled its spring/summer 2023 collection with a star-studded runway show that featured models like Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk.

To celebrate Burberry’s latest collection, Harvey stepped out in a dramatic ankle-length denim jacket. The garment had long baggy sleeves with wide lapels and large flaps. The SKN by LH founder paired the piece with a black Burberry mini dress. The fun frock featured a high turtleneck, blue stitched design at the center and a lace hemline.

Lori Harvey arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 after-party held at The Twenty Two on September 26, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Harvey styled her hair in large bantu knots and continued to amp up the look with oversized hoop earrings and a black handbag. For glam, the model went with dewy makeup, shimmery eyeshadow and her signature glossy neutral lip.

Adding a dose of edge to the look, the skincare entrepreneur tied her outfit together with black strappy sandals. The silhouette had a pointy outsole, wrapped tightly around the ankle and was set on a high stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

When it comes to fashion, Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the streets around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

