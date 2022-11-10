Lori Harvey Puts Edgy Spin on Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Pointy Pumps at Burberry x Nordstrom Concepts Event

Lori Harvey took a sophisticated approach to style at Burberry and Nordstrom’s launch of Concepts event in New York City on Nov. 9. The high-fashion affair highlighted an exclusive Burberry capsule collection.

Harvey pulled out sharp separates for the occasion. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept a navy blue Burberry trench coat draped on her shoulders. She complemented the outerwear with a white button-down shirt and black pants.

Lori Harvey attends the Burberry x Nordstrom launch of Concepts event in New York on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Madison Fender/BFA.com

Taking things up a notch, Harvey accessorized with tinted sunglasses, a black satin tie, diamond stud earrings and carried a plaid handbag that was also by Burberry. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the SKN by LH founder slicked her short tresses back and opted for soft makeup with a neutral pout.

Completing Harvey’s look was a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had an elongated pointed toe and a smooth and shiny finish. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around Los Angeles. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

