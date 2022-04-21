Lori Harvey Gives Structured Suiting an Upgrade With Cropped Corset Top & Shiny Shoes for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Lori Harvey put a structured spin on a business-casual outfit to celebrate Burberry’s staple Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The exclusive event was hosted by chief creative officer, Ricardo and held at a private residence. Harvey joined several A-listers including Madonna, Chloe Bailey, Tinashe, Anitta, Natalia Bryant and many others.

For the occasion, Harvey donned a cropped bustier top that featured a thick halterneck strap, plunging scoop neckline and contouring boning details. The garment was also accented with large shiny buttons and a pointy hem.

Lori Harvey at a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry and Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Burberry

Lori Harvey attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry and Riccardo Tisci in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The campaign star teamed the statement top with black wide leg trousers and complemented the look with Burberry’s Small Quilted Lambskin Lola bag. The style is punctuated with a polished chain shoulder strap and the Thomas Burberry Monogram. Harvey styled swept her curly raven tresses to the side and rounded things out with neutral glam and a glossy lip.

Lori Harvey at a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry and Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Burberry

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s shoes. CREDIT: Burberry

The length of her trousers allowed for a peek at her footwear choice, which appeared to be a round leather silhouette. The SKN by LH founder has starred in several Burberry campaigns including the latest spring ad for the label’s archive-inspired trench coat.

Burberry brought influencers, creatives and more together in Los Angeles to celebrate its staple Lola bag, introduced under creative director Riccardo Tisci. At a private West Hollywood residence, guests traveled through rooms decorated in the British brand’s signature beige tones and witnessed performances by Erykah Badu, American Dance Ghosts, Br0nz3_G0dd3ss, Drew Byrd, LSDXOXO and Tygapaw. Among the starry attendees were Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, Honey Dijon, Lori Harvey, Madonna, Natalia Bryant, Stella Maxwell and Tinashe.

