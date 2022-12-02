Lori Harvey Takes Denim-On-Denim to New Heights With Baggy Belted Jumpsuit & Sharp Pumps at W Magazine x Burberry Miami Party

W Magazine and Burberry have united once again at Art Basel in Miami to celebrate art, design and fashion. Tastemakers and influencers from the worlds of art, design, music, sports and fashion attended the event, which took place at a private residence on Dec. 1.

Lori Harvey was among the famous bunch to step out for the event. The model put a trendy twist on a denim-on-denim outfit for the occasion. Harvey wore a strapless oversized denim jumpsuit that included a cognac-colored belt on the bust line, side slant pockets and a slightly flared pants leg.

Lori Harvey attends W Magazine and Burberry’s Art Basel celebration on Dec. 1, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

To place more emphasis on her look, the SKN by LH founder simply accessorized with an orange shoulder bag. Harvey styled her sleek bob straight and finished the look with neutral glam and a glossy pout.

For footwear, the skincare entrepreneur coordinated her ensemble with a sharp set of denim pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and included a triangular pointed-toe.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

Lori Harvey attends W Magazine and Burberry’s Art Basel celebration on Dec. 1, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

