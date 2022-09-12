Lori Harvey Gets Daring in Raw-Cut Bra Top, Pink Ballgown & Hidden Heels at Harper’s Bazaar Icons NYFW Party

Lori Harvey hit yet another New York Fashion Week event over the weekend.

The model attended Harper’s Bazaar 2022 Icons party to celebrate Bloomingdale’s 150th anniversary in New York City on Friday night. The event, hosted at Bloomingdale’s flagship store, featured a star-studded guest list including Julia Fox, Olivia Culpo, Jack Harlow and more. Harvey was also spotted attending Fendi’s runway show and the Revolve Gallery launch party, which were both also part of NYFW.

Harvey attends Harper’s Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary on Sept. 9. CREDIT: Cindy Ord

To the anniversary party, Harvey wore a look from Christian Cowan. On top, she wore a white sleeveless shirt that was cropped into the smallest bra top with a raw hem. She paired the daring tank with an oversized, bright pink ballgown skirt. The luxe, velvet skirt flared out at the hips but featured a skin-tight bodice. She added simple stud earrings to her dramatic outfit.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her confident attitude and incomparable style. The businesswoman has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Though hidden at this event, Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors and Valentino. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

