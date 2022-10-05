Lori Harvey Elevates Hooded Midi Dress with 6-Inch Heels at Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week Party

Lori Harvey showed up in sleek style for Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week closing party. The event was held at the Palais de Tokyo on Tuesday night.

Harvey arrived on the scene in a red-brown backless Maison Alaïa dress. The silhouette was the ultimate-statement making garment as it featured a draped hood, an extreme plunging V-neckline, and a flouncy midi skirt. Adding a dose of edge to the look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with black YSL cat-eye sunglasses and YSL gold metal bangle bracelets.

Lori Harvey arrives at Beyonce and Tiffany & Co.’s Paris Fashion Week closing party at Palais De Tokyo on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Lori Harvey attends Beyonce and Tiffany & Co.’s Paris Fashion Week closing party at Palais De Tokyo on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

To further elevate the moment, the model touted her essentials in a black Hermés Kelly Mini II handbag. Harvey parted her new sleek bob on the side and styled it in tight curls. For glam, the style maven went with soft makeup and her signature glossy neutral pout.

Lori Harvey spotted at Beyonce and Tiffany & Co.’s Paris Fashion Week closing party at Palais De Tokyo on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Harvey completed her look with Rene Caovilla’s crystal-embellished Cleo sandals. The strappy style had a black outsole, a crystal-embellished gold metallic strap that wrapped tightly around her leg and was set on a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s Rene Caovilla crystal-embellished cleo sandals. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

To close out Paris Fashion Week Beyoncé hosted a party with Tiffany & Co at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Oct. 4. The star-studded affair celebrated the end of the bi-annual event and welcomed a slew of A-listers including Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, Doja Cat, Jaden Smith, Halsey, Tyler the Creator and Burna Boy. Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day long event featured an array of presentations of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel.

