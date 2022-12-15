Lori Harvey Slips on Yellow Fuzzy Loafers With Bomber Jacket & Camo Cargo Pants at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toys Distribution

Lori Harvey joined a host of stars at the Baby2Baby holiday distribution held at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Presented by Frame and Nordstrom, the nonprofit organization works to help children living in poverty with all the basic necessities. During their holiday event, Baby2Baby’s board and volunteers distribute toys and basic essentials to hundreds of children.

Harvey was cozy chic for the occasion, arriving in a Loewe padded leather bomber jacket. The outerwear is crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model and skincare entrepreneur paired her coat with camouflage cargo pants from The Attico.

Lori Harvey attends the Baby2Baby Holiday Toys Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Sticking to a relaxed vibe, Harvey styled her hair in a bun and simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings. For makeup, the SKN by LH founder went with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

To give her outfit a bold pop of color, she slipped into Marni’s Yellow Long Hair Fussbett Sabot loafers. Made in Italy, the slip-on style offers a barefoot feeling and features long calf hair, a leather anatomic insole and a ribbed rubber outsole.

Marni’s Fussbett Sabot in long calf hair.

Lori Harvey attends the Baby2Baby Holiday Toys Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

When it comes to fashion, Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Harvey’s wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Her shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has also made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

