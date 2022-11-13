Lori Harvey Covers Up in Hooded, Sheer Off-White Dress and Nude Stilettos at 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Lori Harvey at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Lori Harvey goes neutral as she attended the star studded 2022 Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.

The model wore an Off-White sheer white gown that featured darker white patches scattered throughout the dress. Her halter neckline was primarily covered by the fitted super cropped hoodie that featured a tight headpiece and glove sleeves. Her sheer gown also featured attached stockings that laid over her foot.

Harvey accessorized with sparkling diamond rings and bracelets.

For her footwear, the model completed the look with a pair of nude stilettos. The open toe sandals featured a clear toe strap that matched the slingback heel strap that kept her ruched stockings in place. The sandals added height to the look with a nude stiletto heel.

Lori Harvey at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Harvey is known for working with stylist Elly Karamoh for all of her looks. Karamoh also works with the rest of the Harvey family and other notable stars like Johnny Knoxville.

The model had her dark brown hair tucked underneath her headpiece with one slight piece peaking through. Her minimal makeup featured a bronze eye look with a glossy nude lip.

The event was filled with notable stars like Jessica Alba, Ciara, and Kelly Rowland. The annual event was hosted by Paul Mitchell to bring recognition to people that contribute and support the charity like Kim Kardashian who was awarded the “Giving Tree Award” last night.

Harvey has become heavily involved in the fashion realm. Just this past season alone, she was seen sitting front row at multiple fashion week events including Fendi’s Spring 2023 show, Harper Bazaar’s Icons Party, and Vogue World. Her closet is filled with pieces from designer labels like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin. She also recently became Gymshark’s first brand ambassador. She plans to make more campaign appearances as she just signed with modeling agency, IMG Models and WME, earlier this year.