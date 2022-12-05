Lori Harvey Models Femme LA Lace-Up Sandals in Plunging Minidress at Miami Art Basel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey is a fashion force to be reckoned with and her latest look proves it. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by Femme LA, the SKN by LH founder showcases her sleek style with coordinating footwear during Miami’s Art Basel.

Set to Beyonce’s “Bow Down” from her 2019 “Homecoming: The Live Album,” Harvey strikes model-worthy poses in a black Nensi Dojaka draped double bra minidress. The piece featured a plunging sheer neckline with thin barely-there spaghetti straps, a small cutout at the center and a form-fitting skirt.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the model opted for minimal accessories and only added diamond stud earrings. Harvey styled her sleek blunt cut bob in corn rows and rounded out the look with soft neutral glam.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the skincare entrepreneur tied her outfit together with Femme LA’s Luce Minimale lace-up sandals. Retailing for $189, the show-stopping silhouette has a pointed outsole, faux leather uppers, wrapped ankle strap with tie closure and is set on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

Femme LA's Luce Minimale Heel CREDIT: Revolve

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

