Lori Harvey Gets Daring in Sheer Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals for Dinner With Amina Muaddi in Brazil

Lori Harvey had a standout fashion moment while having dinner with fashion designer Amina Muaddi in Rio de Janeiro yesterday night.

The youngest daughter of Steve Harvey wore a sand-colored Loudbrandstudios drape dress with a side slit for the occasion. The chic piece featured a see-through mesh panel design and a ruched look. Loudbrandstudios made the floor-length dress exclusively for the model.

Harvey added gold accents to the look with a set of bangles and a pair of hoops. The model kept her dark brown hair in a braided half-up style with face-framing pieces bringing attention to her glowing makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

The model completed the look with a pair of sandals that perfectly matched the tone of the dress. The heels featured a slender silhouette that was completed with an almond toe. The majority of the sandals were covered by her draping gown, but she is most likely sporting a stiletto heel.

Lori Harvey at dinner with fashion designer Amina Muaddi in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Dec. 29, 2022.

Harvey has become heavily involved in the fashion realm. Just this past season alone, she was seen sitting front-row at multiple fashion week events including Fendi’s spring 2023 show, Harper Bazaar’s Icons Party, and Vogue World. Her closet is filled with pieces from designer labels like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin. She also recently became Gymshark’s first brand ambassador. She plans to make more campaign appearances as she just signed with her dream modeling agency, IMG Models and WME, earlier this year.

