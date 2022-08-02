Lori Harvey Slips on Hermes Sandals With Alo Bralette & Lululemon Leggings for a High-Low Look at Pilates Class

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey is starting off the month strong. The SKN by LH founder turned a workout session into a sporty style moment as she spotted leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday.

Harvey was the ultimate cozy girl as she stepped out in a cropped denim denim jacket. The staple separate created a baggy silhouette due its loose-fit. She rolled up to help combat the warm summer weather. She teamed the outerwear with a black bralette and high-waist Lululemon leggings.

Harvey stayed true to her signature aesthetic for the outing and accessorized with thin hoop earrings, sleek Celine shades and a zebra print shoulder bag. She slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

Harvey completed the casual ensemble with black Hermès Chypre Leather Sandals. Made in Italy, the iconic style includes the signature “H” cutout and is crafted in calfskin and natural leather.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The style maven has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

