Lori Harvey Shines In Sequin Studded Overcoat With Dramatic Bow Earrings & Sharp Pumps at the Albie Awards

Lori Harvey put on a glamorous display at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards held at the New York Public Library in New York City last night. Hosted by Amal and George Clooney, the event honors courageous defenders of justice.

Harvey stepped out in style for the first inaugural celebration. Dressed to the nines, the SKN by LH founder wore a look from Burberry’s fall 2022 collection. Styled by Elly Karamoh, Harvey wore a sequin studded overcoat, which she kept open to show off the white embellished crop top that she was wearing underneath.

Lori Harvey attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Albie Awards

Lori Harvey arrives at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage,

The supermodel teamed both tops with a matching high-waist skirt that had zipper detailing on the waistline and a wide hem. To take things up a notch, Harvey accessorized with oversized bow earrings and styled her hair in cornrow braids. For makeup, the media personality went with a sultry smokey eye and glossy neutral pout.

Giving her look a sharp and sophisticated finish, Harvey tied her outfit together with a set of white pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette peaked out beneath her skirt.

Lori Harvey attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage,

When it comes to fashion, Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the streets around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

