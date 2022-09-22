Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand.

The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag.

Lorde is seen arriving at the Prada Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.

Lorde is seen arriving at the Prada Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to her shoe aesthetic, Lorde complements her outfits with modern designs and avant-garde shoes. Her go-to styles include orange platform sandals, sneakers, platforms and pointed toe heels. While performing, Lorde leans toward colorful pieces like yellow, purple and green dresses.

Prada co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons themed the brand’s latest collection around archetypal pieces and featured classic suits, overcoats, sweatshirts, leather, and denim. The collection had all the elements expected from Prada ranging from tailoring to using bright colors.

Milan Fashion Week runs this season from Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Monday, Sept. 26. Designers and brands on the schedule for this season include Diesel, Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Moschino, Versace, Dsquared2, Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, and Giorgio Armani.

