Lorde Debuts Platinum Blond Hair in Purple Swimsuit, Red Tights & Prada Loafers at Glastonbury Festival

Lorde debuted a brand new look at Glastonbury festival in the U.K. on Sunday.

The “Royals” singer took to the stage in head to toe bright colors including red, purple and blonde. The performer paired her new platinum hair with a light purple swimsuit by Dilara Findikoglu. The on- piece featured thin spaghetti straps that were tied into a bow at each side. The center of the suit featured structured stitching that ran down her front giving it a corset styled aesthetic. The singer also slipped into a pair of bright red sheer tights underneath and wrapped strings from the suit around her upper legs.

Lorde debuted brand new hair while performing at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England on Jun 27, 2022. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

On her feet, the singer added a brand new color into the mix. She wore a pair of black platinum leather Prada loafers with a thick rubber sole. The shoes featured the signature Prada upside down triangle on the tongue of the shoe.

Loafers have been a celebrity favorite shoe choice recently. Fashion icons such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted sporting the silhouette.

In terms of her accessories, the singer wore two thin gold chain necklaces layered over each other as well as a pair of thick gold earrings. She also wrapped a red ribbon around her arm.

Lorde performed songs from her 2021 album “Solar Power” on the Glastonbury stage. The music festival returned this year from June 22-26 after having been cancelled since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Headlining acts included Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney. Olivia Rodrigo, Fleetwood Mack and HAIM were among the star studded lineup.

