Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Goes Wild for Leopard Prints & Barely-There Heels for NYFW Kickoff Dinner at L’Avenue at Saks

An intimate dinner was held at Saks Fifth Avenue’s L’Avenue and who’s who was there, including Lourdes “Lola” Leon.

The dinner hosted by Amanda Seyfried on Thursday and celebrated the start of New York Fashion Week. Leon attended the dinner along with designers, influencers, and VIP clientele. The daughter of Madonna dressed warmly for the event, donning a faux-fur leopard print coat with a voluminous collar. The black and tan coat was paired with a black, strapless corset top that looked as if it were molded to the starlet’s body.

Lola Leon for Saks Fifth Avenue. CREDIT: Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

The structured leather top was paired with some classic denim with interesting white stripes lining the pant legs. The denim was standard with a wide leg, pairing with the corset top nicely. For accessories, Leon wasn’t shy, wearing a plethora of gold rings on every finger with a gold chain necklace. She kept the accessories coming with a Louis Vuitton monogrammed mini bag in a deep brown.

Leon slipped into some clear sandal heels with a glittery trim that had her looking almost barefoot. The shoes were strappy and playful while effectively showing off her pedicure. The mixture of textures and patterns keeps the look from getting boring and the style successfully marries leather and leopard in a way that has heads turning.

Lola Leon for Saks Fifth Avenue. CREDIT: Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

