Lizzo Pops in Pink Cutout Yitty Mini Dress & Classic Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers for SiriusXM Press Tour

Lizzo is making the rounds in the press for her upcoming album, and she’s doing so in style.

The “About Damn Time” singer stopped by the SiriusXM Studio in New York on Wednesday as part of her new album press tour. Not only did she promote her upcoming album, “Special,” during the appearance, but she also plugged her shapewear and athleisure brand, Yitty.

The 34-year-old musician wore a dress from her collection. The bubblegum-pink mini featured long sleeves, a high neckline and cutouts along the torso with the band’s logo embroidered along the seams.

Lizzo visiting SiriusXM Radio on July 13. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Lizzo added an athletic touch to her girly outfit. She wore a pair of Nike Air Force 1 High sneakers for the appearance, which she paired with white tube socks.

Much like its low-top counterpart, the Air Force 1 High sneakers feature a crisp look with smooth leather uppers and clean overlays. Lizzo’s style can be purchased on Nike’s website for $125.

Nike Air Force 1 High CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The “Good As Hell” singer never refrains from taking fashion risks. She has a penchant for modern and stylish clothing that stays true to her personal aesthetic and showcases her affinity for bold prints and colors. As for her footwear style, Lizzo tends to gravitate toward statement heels and pumps, chunky sneakers, combat boots and fuzzy slides.

Lizzo visiting SiriusXM Radio on July 13. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy / Staff

The “Truth Hurts” singer has also ventured into the fashion industry before starting Yitty, having starred in campaigns for the Australian eyewear brand Quay. She also appeared in a cosmetics campaign for Urban Decay in 2020.

