Lizzo Teaches Andy Cohen How to Twerk in a Starry Black Yitty Dress and Metallic Silver Ballet Heels on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Lizzo has released her newest album, “Special” last week and she celebrated with a trip to Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

The “About Damn Time” songstress celebrated the successful release with a whirlwind of press by performing in multiple intimate venues, taking her travels to NBC’s “Today”, as well as a playback party in Brooklyn inviting fans to experience the “Lizzoverse” with her.

On Monday, the singer sat down with “WWHL” host Andy Cohen to discuss everything from her new album to Kim Kardashian, while also teaching Cohen how to twerk.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 19118 — Pictured: Lizzo — (Photo by: Michael Greenberg/Bravo) CREDIT: Michael Greenberg/Bravo

The singer wore a black Yitty one shoulder mini dress with one lengthy sleeve dotted with white stars down the shoulder and skirt. Lizzo launched her size-inclusive shapewear brand called Yitty on April 12. The brand, which includes undergarments and casual athleisure pieces, is a sister brand to Fabletics.

The singer has since worn her brand on multiple occasions, avidly repping her brand in many forms from shiny Yitty chains to full on jumpsuits. She also wore a giant Yitty chain and simple silver studs for the appearance. Lizzo wore her hair down and side swept and her makeup was warm and smokey with an emphasis on her eyes.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 19118 — Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Lizzo — (Photo by: Michael Greenberg/Bravo) CREDIT: Michael Greenberg/Bravo

Striving for silver, Lizzo slipped into silver ballet-style heels that secured around the ankles. The dainty mirrored style mimicked the silver shine on the Yitty outfit while each shoe was fitted with a prominent pointed toe that set the heels apart from a normal pump.