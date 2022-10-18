Lizzo Dances in Cropped Sweater, Dark Jeans & Nike Dunks in DC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo busted a move in front of the White House in a recent social media post.

The “About Damn Time” singer posted to her TikTok account on Monday. In her video, she danced to her song, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” in the nation’s capital and captioned the post, “If I ever run for president I’m playing this at the debates”.

Lizzo wore a cool and casual look for the video, pairing a black cropped sweater over a black cropped tank top. She added dark wash jeans with white stitching to the look, and she accessorized with a gold chain watch and gold Chanel heart earrings.

Lizzo added a pair of cool sneakers to complete her ensemble. She wore Nike Dunk low-top kicks that were visible at the very end of the video. Her sneakers featured a white Swoosh, sole, and laces. Darker pieces in the uppers offset the bright whites.

Related Have Sneaker Collaborations Lost Their Luster? Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Baby Bump in Overalls & Nike Sneakers With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Nike Outlines Rules to Block Resellers -- Will It Make a Difference?

The Nike Dunk Low features premium leather in the upper, modern foam midsole offering lightweight, responsive cushioning, and a padded, low-cut collar adding a sleek look. The style always comes in bold color-blocking throwing inspired by school team colors.

Nike Dunk Low Retro Nike Dunk Low Retro

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has taken to social media to show off her dance moves to her song. In September, she danced to the same tune, but this time she wore a black sports bra and high-waisted leggings that cut off before her ankles. She wore a different pair of sneakers in this video, going with a pair of white New Balance kicks.

When it comes to her footwear style, the “Good As Hell” singer has a penchant for modern and stylish shoes. Lizzo tends to gravitate toward statement heels and pumps in many colors and prints, chunky sneakers, combat boots, and unconventional but cozy fuzzy slides.

Click here to see how Lizzo’s style has evolved over the years.