Lizzo Delivers TikTok Dance Challenge in Chic Sports Bra, Shorts & Boots for Her New ‘About Damn Time’ Song

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo went monochrome and minimal to celebrate her new single “About Damn Time” becoming No. 1 on TikTok. To commemorate the moment, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a video of herself dancing to the catchy tune in the desert. The new dance routine was originally choreographed by TikTok user Jae Rae, whom Lizzo shouted out in her caption.

“I told y’all I got the song of the summer— we the #1 song on TikTok— Im posting everyone that does this dance by @jaedengomez,” Lizzo captioned the upload.

In the video, Lizzo wears a black bandeau top with matching high-waist bottoms. In true fashion form, the entertainer accessorized with oversized frames and silver hoop earrings. To keep cool during the warm temperatures, she pulled some of her hair back and let a few strands frame her face.

Completing her ensemble was a pair of chunky black ankle boots. The silhouette was accented with brown and beige uppers and had a thick rugged sole. The shoe style easily added a grunge edge to her look and was the perfect option to take on the desert.

Lizzo never refrains from taking fashion risks. She has a penchant for modern and stylish clothing that stays true to her personal aesthetic and showcases her affinity for bold prints and colors. She has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for the Australian eyewear brand Quay. And she appeared in a cosmetics campaign for Urban Decay in 2020. As for footwear, the “Good as Hell” songstress tends to gravitate towards statement heels and pumps, combat boots, chunky sneakers and fuzzy slides.

Put on a pair of black boots for a rugged appearance.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Betty Black Boots, $100.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot, $1,580.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Adie 2 Combat Boot, $100.