Lizzo Commands Attention in a Duo Chrome Sparkling Gown & Coordinating Combat Boots Ahead of ‘The Special Tour’

With her “The Special Tour” kicking off tomorrow, Lizzo shared a behind the scenes look on stage, teasing her powerful performance in an Instagram Reel posted today. Lip-syncing her song “The Sign,” the songstress rose up dramatically from inside the stage, clad in a sparkling pastel purple dress and matching chunky footwear.

Lizzo’s ensemble consisted of a see-through pink and purple duo chrome crystal mesh overlay overtop of darker purple bottoms and a bra. The scoop neck gown featured an asymmetrical hem, coupled with a drastic side slit that upped the risk factor of the Yitty owner’s stylish stage outfit.

Lizzo simply accessorized with small silver hoops, the neutral blind allowing the dress to shine all on it’s own. The body positive personality wore her dark tresses down and slicked back, parted in the middle while her makeup was purple to match her ensemble.

Taking over the stage, Lizzo laced up coordinating shining purple combat boots with chunky soles and reliable slip-free tread, the style offering the dressy ensemble a rough and rugged perspective.

It would be remiss to not acknowledge the “Good As Hell” singer’s penchant for modern and stylish shoes. Lizzo tends to gravitate toward statement heels and pumps in many colors and prints, chunky sneakers, combat boots, and unconventional but cozy fuzzy slides.

Lizzo’s “The Special Tour” USA will begin in Sunrise Florida on Sept. 23 and end in Los Angeles California on Nov. 19. Lizzo will be touring alongside rappers Latto and Saucy Santana.

