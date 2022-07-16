Lizzo Gives an Epic Performance in a Pink Sequin Jumpsuit and Metallic Silver Pumps to Celebrate New Album Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

To celebrate the release of her new album, Lizzo performed her heart out for a live audience in New York.

The “About Damn Time” songstress has released her newest album, “Special,” and yesterday, she partnered with American Express to hold a playback party in Brooklyn, inviting fans to experience the “Lizzoverse” in an intimate gathering. The joyous performance was held at Cipriani 25, and Lizzo donning a vibrant outfit for the exciting day.

Lizzo performs at Cipriani 25 Broadway on July 15 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lizzo danced and sang excitedly across the small stage — even taking her shoes off at one point — to get into the performance. The “Yitty” brand owner wore a bright pink full coverage jumpsuit covered with pink sequins. Lizzo glimmered on stage in a long sleeve jumpsuit fitted perfectly to her frame. The jumpsuit’s sleeves were adorned with dark pink faux feathers, adding to the intense glamour going on already. The singer wore silver dangling earrings and wore graphic black liner on her lids, giving the makeup that mod ’60s feel, the hair also pulling from that time period. Lizzo wore long pink ombre nails, the style transitioning from a deep pink at the base of the nail to a barely-there baby pink at the tips.

Lizzo performs at Cipriani 25 Broadway on July 15 in NYC. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lizzo performs in NYC on July 15. CREDIT: Getty Images

When they weren’t discarded to the side in the heat of the performance, Lizzo wore metallic silver pumps with impressive pointed toes. The silver heels reflected the studio lights, letting the singer shine even brighter. Lizzo loves a dramatic shoe, especially during her performances. Only a couple days ago, the star wore cobalt blue cowboy boots with bedazzled toes on stage for NBC’s “Today”, the shoes shining much like these heels. There’s nothing casual about the heels, Lizzo intending to make her presence known under the bright lights.

