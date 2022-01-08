Lizzo Dances and Shines in a Silver Flappy Minidress and Black Sandals for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lizzo shines like the pop star she is with her latest look.

The “Rumors” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her getting dolled up for last night’s recorded episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” For the ensemble, Lizzo donned an attention-grabbing silver minidress that featured flaps of fabric at the hemline and sleeves that helped to add volume to the garment and elevate the vibe of the piece. She accessorized with big, shimmery earrings and dainty silver bracelets.

When it came down to the shoes, the singer donned a pair of black peep-toe sandals that helped ground her getup while also helping to pull the entire moment together.

Lizzo is known for having a bold and daring sartorial style. On her Instagram feed and in streetwear pics alike, we see her wearing items like sheer and netted dresses, intricate leatherwear, frilly dresses, colorful separates and printed catsuits that show off the songstresses’ distinct eye for fun sartorial choices. As for shoes, the musician has an affinity for pumps, sandals, boots and sneakers that have a functional, yet creative twist.

When on red carpets, Lizzo hits her stride in beautiful creations from brands like Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Christian Siriano and Mônot.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for the Australian eyewear brand Quay. And she appeared in a cosmetics campaign for Urban Decay in 2020.

Pop on a pair of black sandals and streamline your ensembles a la Lizzo.

Flip through the gallery to see Lizzo’s style evolution.

