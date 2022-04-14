Lizzo Goes Monochrome In Orange Jacket, Crop Top & Flared Pants With Chunky Sneakers for ‘SNL’ Cast Dinner

Lizzo went full monochrome as she stepped out for dinner at Restaurant Row in New York City with the “Saturday Night Live” cast and creative team. The “Truth Hurts” singer is slated to the host and perform on the iconic sketch comedy series on April 16.

The Grammy-nominated musician put her own spin on a sporty ensemble for the outing. Lizzo made a vibrant statement in an orange two-piece set. Her outfit consisted of a cropped mock neck top, which she paired with matching pants that had a slight flare on the hem. Both garments were outlined with bold front seams.

Lizzo leaves a Saturday night live dinner in New York City on April 12, 2022. CREDIT: 247paps / SplashNews.com

The “Good as Hell” hitmaker teamed her outfit with a cropped orange leather jacket. The outerwear had red cuffs and a round collar. She parted her hair in the middle and let her raven tresses cascade down her back.

Lizzo leaves a Saturday Night Live dinner in New York City on April 12, 2022. CREDIT: 247paps / SplashNews.com

The “Rumors” songstress grounded things with chunky white sneakers. The sleek and breathable kicks had reflective details and a ridged outer sole. Chunky sneakers are known for their practicality, comfort and stability.

Lizzo never refrains from taking fashion risks. She has a penchant for modern and stylish silhouettes that stay true to her personal aesthetic and showcase her affinity for bold prints and colors. On red carpets, she tends to wear creations from brands like Versace, Marc Jacobs and Christopher John Rogers.

Click through the gallery to see Lizzo’s style evolution.