Lizzo Takes on Futuristic Punk Style in Corset Jacket & Strappy Sandals for Date Night With Boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo hit the streets of Los Angeles with her boyfriend and comedian Myke Wright last night. The performer had herself a special night out in a futuristic jacket by Dolce & Gabbana with strappy sandals.

The “About Damn Time” singer wore the Duchesse and wool jacket with laces and eyelets from Dolce & Gabbana’s DNA collection. The DNA line is inspired by video game heroines featuring a futuristic punk aesthetic and timeless corsetry garments.

The $6,395 jacket was a zip-up style and consisted of a structured bodice embellished with rows of vertical silver eyelets, followed by an asymmetrical skirt also trimmed with eyelets. The silver details added a major edge to her look.

Lizzo and Myke Wright seen on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The hitmaker wore her long hair down and parted in the middle and left her accessories at home. A lover of exaggerated styles, Lizzo also punctuated her look with long white stiletto-shaped nails.

Lizzo seen on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Lizzo wore black strappy sandals with geometric squared toes to complete her look. The strappy style was accompanied by a 3 to 4 inches heels, The style featured straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing them in place. Strappy sandals are typically a staple during warmer months, but have proven to be a versatile red carpet option throughout the year. And for Lizzo, they worked on adding an extra touch of glamour to her sophisticated ensemble.

Lizzo seen on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Truth Hurts” singer regularly wears sleek pairs that complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known for wearing lace-up and combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

