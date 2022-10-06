Lizzo Gives ’70s Rockstar Energy in Flared Leather Pants & Chunky Combat Boots at SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series

Lizzo performed her heart out for an intimate crowd at Saint Andrew’s Hall For SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series Presented By American Express yesterday in Detroit. While the “About Damn Time” singer has been dominating venues around America for her “The Special Tour” and snatching up awards, the star always has time to put on a stellar performance, wearing equally stellar outfits to boot.

Her on stage ensemble this time around consisted of a black tank top tucked into statement-making black high-waisted leather pants with bell bottoms and grungy silver eyelet detailing, giving the singer a ’70s rockstar vibe. The trousers tie up in the front, much like a corset or a combat boot, the lace-up detail acting as another grunge or goth addition. Over her tee, Lizzo wore a black cropped puffer jacket which she shrugged off once the show really got going.

Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew’s Hall For SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

The show-stopping performer wore her long black hair down her back in wavy curls, parted to the side and wore dramatic stage makeup, turning up the glam.

While you can’t really see the flute-playing performers’ shoes thanks to the wide hem of her pants, it seems that Lizzo is wearing chunky black combat boots. It would be remiss to not acknowledge the “Good As Hell” singer’s penchant for modern and stylish shoes. Lizzo tends to gravitate toward statement heels and pumps in many colors and prints, chunky sneakers, combat boots, and unconventional but cozy fuzzy slides.

Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew’s Hall For SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on Oct. 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

While promoting her tour in a video on Instagram, Lizzo danced and twerked, switching into a silky comfy pj set consisting of a dark blue and white top and bottom with black stitching.

Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew’s Hall For SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on Oct. 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. CREDIT: Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lizzo’s “The Special Tour” USA began in Sunrise, Flo. on Sept. 23 and will end in Los Angeles on Nov. 19. Lizzo is touring alongside rappers Latto and internet sensation Saucy Santana.

