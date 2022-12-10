Lizzo Is a Grinch in Striped Green BDSM-Inspired Corset and Shimmering Sneakers at iHeartMusic Jingle Ball

Lizzo gave grinch energy for her performance at the 2022 iHeartMusic Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York.
Getting into the Christmas spirit, the Grammy Award-winning singer took the stage in a festive green ensemble and matching sneakers, all the while singing some of her hit songs like “Juice” and “Truth Hurts.”
The musician took the stage bundled up in a red sequined Santa coat trimmed with white faux fur around the collar, sleeves and bottom hem. Once her coat was shed, Lizzo took a daring approach in a BDSM-inspired green corseted top featuring green faux-fur trim and a constricting green leather harness with silver hardware that added edge to her look.
The risky top was paired alongside striped green bottoms made of a comfortable stretch fabric that offset the bold nature of her top. To round out the outfit, Lizzo wore a bright green wig styled in a volumized updo and punctuated her appearance with coordinated sparkling green eye makeup.
Although the rapper’s shoes weren’t completely visible on stage, it seemed she was wearing striking metallic sneakers to match her ensemble. The platform kicks allowed her to easily traverse the stage while performing.
The “Good As Hell” singer has a clear penchant for modern and stylish shoes. Lizzo tends to gravitate toward statement heels and sharp pumps in many colors and prints. She also favors chunky sneakers, combat boots and unconventional but cozy fuzzy slides.
Serving a drastically different look, Lizzo added to her list of accomplishments at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, taking home the People’s Champion award in an Alexander McQueen gown. The look consisted of an off-the-shoulder blue gown featuring sporadic wildlife motifs, which she paired with a pair of bold two-toned ankle boots.
PHOTOS: Lizzo’s Style Evolution