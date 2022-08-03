Lizzo Gives Barbiecore a Spicy Spin for ‘Hot Ones’ in Pink Leopard-Print Yitty Sports Bra & Jacket in Teaser Video

Lizzo teased a spicy new interview with her fans on her Instagram today.

The “About Damn Time” songstress met up with “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans to discuss hot topics over hot wings, specifically the hottest wings in the world. In the preview, Lizzo showed video that panned across a table of wings and sauces.

The flute player continued to represent her athleisure brand Yitty for her latest round of press. Lizzo wore a hot pink leopard-print sports bra with a matching jacket. The jacket was fitted with pockets on the lapel that could be zipped up with silver hardware.

Lizzo adorned her neck in a dazzling diamond Yitty chain and completely decked herself out in hot pink, including her nails, hair and makeup. The outfit is similar to a Yitty set that the singer wore on her Instagram on July 26 with a hot pink leopard sports bra and matching biker shorts.

Lizzo launched her size-inclusive shapewear brand Yitty on April 12. The brand, which includes undergarments and casual athleisure pieces, is a sister brand to Fabletics.

Lizzo’s striking color palette is no coincidence. Celebrities and style influencers have been embracing the Barbiecore trend throughout summer, making for whimsical and vibrant moments.

