Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

By Jacorey Moon
Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14.

The “Truth Hurts” singer wore a stretchy pink short bodysuit that featured a plunging scoop neckline and two shoulder straps for maximum security.

The pop star accessorized with a diamond-embellished choker, a few diamond rings and sleek square black glasses.

Transparent 7-inch Pleaser heels grounded Lizzo’s athleisure ensemble. The clear shoes incorporated a chunky platform and a novel rhinestone-embellished gun-shaped heel. The footwear, dubbed “Revolver,” comes with a coordinating rhinestone cuff and retails for 91.95 on the brand’s website.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, Lizzo tends to showcase her penchant for modern and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently wore an electric blue one-shoulder dress with white ankle boots for “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” She also recently donned an all-black loungewear look consisting of a black hoodie, matching sweatpants and furry slides to announce that she’s finished making her new album. While on red carpets, she tends to wear creations from brands like Versace, Marc Jacobs and Christopher John Rogers.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for the Australian eyewear brand Quay. And she appeared in a cosmetics campaign for Urban Decay in 2020.

