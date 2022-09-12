×
Lizzo Serves Red-Hot Style in Gucci x Adidas Corset & Matching Miniskirt for Beyonce's Disco-Themed Birthday Party

By Renan Botelho
Lizzo made a fiery fashion statement at Beyonce’s disco-themed birthday party this weekend in Los Angeles. 

The “About Damn Time” singer shared her outfit for the party to her Instagram account today, revealing a red-hot ensemble. Lizzo wore a red corset from the Gucci x Adidas collaboration, pairing it with a matching red miniskirt and a Valentino animal print shoulder bag. 

“We Gucci,” she captioned.

For footwear, Lizzo slipped on flat brown pumps that brought up the brown Gucci logo panel from her corset. 

Lizzo completed her outfit with a handful of accessories, which included a black headband, gold earrings and bracelets, and round tortoiseshell sunglasses by Gucci. 

Beyonce celebrated her 41st birthday surrounded by celebrities. The guest list also included Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Offset, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Adele, Zendaya, and Drake.

The “Good As Hell” singer has a penchant for modern and stylish clothing that stays true to her personal aesthetic and showcases her affinity for bold prints and colors. As for her footwear style, Lizzo tends to gravitate toward statement heels and pumps, chunky sneakers, combat boots and fuzzy slides.

Last month, Lizzo had a fashion statement moment at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ. The singer wore a Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown in a duo chrome blue-black. The off-the-shoulder moment was larger than life, the voluminous fabric gathered in such a way that it cascaded and draped like flowing water, offering the Yitty shapewear brand founder an exquisite silhouette.

