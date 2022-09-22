Lizzo Dances on the Beach Wearing a Sporty Outfit & New Balance Sneakers in Florida

Lizzo posted a video to TikTok showcasing her synchronized dance moves to her hit song, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” In the video, the superstar is dancing on a Florida beach while wearing a stylish athletic workout set. The set consists of a black sports bra, and high-waisted leggings that cut off before her ankles.

She accessorized her dancing outfit with large oversized sunglasses and Nike sports sneakers. Lizzo captioned the video, “If u saw me trip n fall at the beach… no u didn’t.” Joking with fans who might have had a Lizzo spotting at their local beach this week and confirming that it was her.

When it came down to footwear, Lizzo slipped on a pair of white New Balance running sneakers with the ‘N’, representing the brand’s name, embroidered in burgundy.

The recent Emmy winner’s TikTok has received over 484,000 views since it was released not even an entire day ago. Fans were supportive of Lizzo and her sporty outfit and dance routine, writing, “Looking good girl,” while another comment reads, “Welcome to the sunshine state! Please take over as Governor.” One fan even wrote to the superstar, “Florida just got hotter.” Lizzo is currently making a tour stop in Tampa, FL, she is slated to perform at the Amalie Arena this Saturday.

