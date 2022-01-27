Lizzo Sharpens Up for Dinner in High-Waisted Jeans, Chanel Pearls and White Reptilian Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo showed a more conservative take on her bold style while arriving to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles.

The “Rumors” singer stepped out for dinner in a black long-sleeved top, which featured green and white graphic accents on its sleeves. The style was paired with dark blue high-waisted jeans that featured white stitching, adding a refined yet casual element to her look. Lizzo elevated the duo with a string of Chanel pearls, as well as a black quilted Chanel handbag.

Lizzo arrives at Craig’s in Los Angeles, California on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Lizzo opted for a pair of bold white pumps. The “Phone” singer’s style featured pointed toes, as well as what appeared to be leather uppers with a reptilian texture. Though her heels weren’t visible, they likely totaled at least 2-3 inches in height. The style added a sleek finish to her versatile outfit.

Lizzo arrives at Craig’s in Los Angeles, California on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

White heels add a neutral pop that’s both modern and sleek to any look. The style has become a staple neutral in wardrobes for years, with brands like Gucci, Valentino and Amina Muaddi launching their own signature pairs. In addition to Lizzo, stars like Gemma Chan, Jordan Alexander and Rita Ora have worn white heels by Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks.

Lizzo arrives at Craig’s in Los Angeles, California on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, the “Truth Hurts” singer regularly wears sleek pairs that complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known for wearing lace-up and combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

