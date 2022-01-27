×
Lizzo Sharpens Up for Dinner in High-Waisted Jeans, Chanel Pearls and White Reptilian Pumps

By Aaron Royce
Lizzo showed a more conservative take on her bold style while arriving to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles.

The “Rumors” singer stepped out for dinner in a black long-sleeved top, which featured green and white graphic accents on its sleeves. The style was paired with dark blue high-waisted jeans that featured white stitching, adding a refined yet casual element to her look. Lizzo elevated the duo with a string of Chanel pearls, as well as a black quilted Chanel handbag.

Lizzo arrives at Craig's in Los Angeles, California on January 25, 2022.
Lizzo arrives at Craig’s in Los Angeles, California on January 25, 2022.
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Lizzo, Chanel, pearls, pearl necklace, black handbag, jeans, blue jeans, high-waisted jeans, pumps, pointed-toe pumps, white pumps, reptile pumps, Craig's, Los Angeles
Lizzo arrives at Craig’s in Los Angeles, California on January 25, 2022.
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Lizzo opted for a pair of bold white pumps. The “Phone” singer’s style featured pointed toes, as well as what appeared to be leather uppers with a reptilian texture. Though her heels weren’t visible, they likely totaled at least 2-3 inches in height. The style added a sleek finish to her versatile outfit.

Lizzo, Chanel, pearls, pearl necklace, black handbag, jeans, blue jeans, high-waisted jeans, pumps, pointed-toe pumps, white pumps, reptile pumps, Craig's, Los Angeles
Lizzo arrives at Craig’s in Los Angeles, California on January 25, 2022.
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Lizzo, Chanel, pearls, pearl necklace, black handbag, jeans, blue jeans, high-waisted jeans, pumps, pointed-toe pumps, white pumps, reptile pumps, Craig's, Los Angeles
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

White heels add a neutral pop that’s both modern and sleek to any look. The style has become a staple neutral in wardrobes for years, with brands like Gucci, Valentino and Amina Muaddi launching their own signature pairs. In addition to Lizzo, stars like Gemma Chan, Jordan Alexander and Rita Ora have worn white heels by Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks.

Lizzo, Chanel, pearls, pearl necklace, black handbag, jeans, blue jeans, high-waisted jeans, pumps, pointed-toe pumps, white pumps, reptile pumps, Craig's, Los Angeles
Lizzo arrives at Craig’s in Los Angeles, California on January 25, 2022.
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, the “Truth Hurts” singer regularly wears sleek pairs that complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known for wearing lace-up and combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

Click through the gallery to see Lizzo’s style evolution over the years.

Elevate your next look in bold white heels.

Nine West, pumps, white pumps, leather pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana pumps, $84.

Sam Edelman, pumps, white pumps, leather pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

Allegra K, mules, white mules, leather mules, buckle mules, heeled mules, block-heel mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Allegra K Pointed Toe mules, $50 (was $53).

