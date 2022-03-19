Lizzo Celebrates Her Album in an All-Black Loungewear Look Paired With Black Fuzzy Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Songstress Lizzo shared some news that will make fans excited. In her recent Instagram post, she unveiled that she has new music coming.

In the caption for the photo, Lizzo wrote, “I just mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE ! YOU THINK U KNOW BUT U HAVE NO IDEA. 🎶BABY HOW YOU HEALING?🎶 🗣🗣🗣HEALING GOOD AS HELL❤️”

In the snap, Lizzo dons an all-black loungewear outfit consisting of a slouchy hoodie with electric blue accents paired with black sweatpants for a monochromatic moment. The jacket also had one pocket across the front for storage. As for accessories, she went with an eye-catching bracelet.

To finish off everything, she went with a pair of black furry slides that tied her attire together seamlessly.

When it comes to her clothing aesthetic, Lizzo tends to fancy stylish and edgy garments. For instance, she recently wore a rainbow head-to-toe look that had matching pant boots while at SXSW. She also wore high-waisted jeans, a black long-sleeve top and white pointed-toe pumps accessorized with Chanel pearls for a sophisticated ensemble while enjoying dinner in Los Angeles.

On red carpets, she tends to wear creations from brands like Versace, Marc Jacobs and Christopher John Rogers.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for the Australian eyewear brand Quay. And she appeared in a cosmetics campaign for Urban Decay in 2020.

