Lisa Rinna Goes Bold in a Plunging Rose-Printed Catsuit & Glossy YSL Logo-Heel Pumps

Lisa Rinna made an eye-catching appearance in a full YSL getup for a taping of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” in New York City on Wednesday.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was spotted strutting her stuff on the streets of Manhattan donning a dramatic catsuit featuring a plunging neckline and a bold all-over red rose print. The black floral jersey jumpsuit, which retails for $2,990, made its debut on Saint Laurent’s spring ’22 runway. It also boasts a twisted bodice detail and structured shoulders.

Lisa Rinna shows off a bold outfit before a taping of ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ in Manhattan. CREDIT: Splash

The Rinna Beauty founder, 59, also showed off the iconic brand’s ‘Opyum’ open-toe pumps in a glossy black patent leather finish. The ankle-strap silhouette is designed with a square toe and an interlaced YSL logo heel constructed from black metal. The sleek monogrammed style goes for $1,150. The former actress pulled things together by accessorizing with retro, yellow-tinted sunglasses reminiscent of the ’70s and dangly red and gold earrings.

Lisa Rinna is seen modeling a dramatic floral-print YSL jumpsuit in New York City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

Rinna took to Instagram this morning to document the fierce look and captioned the post: “Having a little @ysl moment. 💋🍎🔪 .” Meanwhile, earlier this week, she shared her “Lisa Rinna Starter Pack” with her 3.4 million followers. It featured Versace’s viral sky-high ‘Medusa Aevitas’ platform pumps in red satin, as well as a black Prada logo bucket hat, retro shades, and a Barbie pink double-breasted blazer.

A closer look at Rinna wearing YSL’s ‘Opyum’ square-toe pumps featuring a structured heel adorned with the brand’s initials. CREDIT: Splash

