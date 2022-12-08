Lisa Rinna Channels Morticia Addams in Velvet Dress & Stiletto Boots To Support Husband Harry Hamlin at ‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere

Lisa Rinna brought the drama to the red carpet for AMC Network’s “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star arrived at the event accompanied by her husband, Harry Hamlin, who plays Cortland Mayfair in the new drama series.

For the occasion, Rinna channeled the witchy theme and dressed up in a Morticia Addams-inspired dress. She wore a black velvet fitted gown that featured a ruched turtleneck neckline and flounce sleeves.

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the Los Angeles Premiere of AMC Network’s “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” at Harmony Gold on Dec. 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rinna opted for minimal jewelry with sparkling gold earring cuffs and a pair of black round sunglasses with tinted auburn lenses. The star consistently works with stylist Marie-Lou Bartoli who also works with Amelia Gray and Sofia Richie.

The “Days of our Lives” actress kept her caramel brown hair in a spiked blown-out style with her glowing makeup featuring a glossy pink lip.

To complete her look, the television personality slipped into a pair of black leather ankle boots. The slender silhouette was finished with a pointed toe. The boots added height to the look with a platform sole and a stiletto heel of at least 5 inches.

Lisa Rinna attend the Los Angeles Premiere of AMC Network’s “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” at Harmony Gold on Dec. 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rinna has stayed a consistent figure in the fashion realm. She has been seen sitting front row at many runway shows for designer labels like Michael Kors, The Blonds, and Dennis Basso. When it comes to footwear, Rinna often gravitates towards sleek and statement heels. The “Vanished” actress usually slips into pointed-toe pumps and stiletto-heeled sandals from top labels, including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can be seen in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Nike.