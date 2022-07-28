×
Lisa Edelstein Delivers a Runway Walk in Floral Maxi Dress & Platforms at the ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere

By Allie Fasanella
Star of “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” Lisa Edelstein, hit the scene to take in the premiere of the hotly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” in Los Angeles last night.

Lisa Edelstein — who’s also known for her roles in “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Kominsky Method” and “House” — chose a multicolored floral-print maxi dress featuring black horizontal stripes and a pleated skirt, with a high neckline and a back cutout.

House of the Dragon premiere, lisa edelstein, floral maxi dress
Lisa Edelstein attends the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere at the Academy Museum on July 27, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

She accessorized the long-sleeved, carpet-skimming gown with gold and pearl-adorned jewelry, including dangly drop earrings and a bracelet, plus a black leather bag with a chain-embellished strap.

lisa edelstein, house of the dragon premiere, floral maxi dress
Edelstein strikes a pose in a multicolored floral-print maxi dress featuring horizontal black stripes, a back cut-out and long sleeves.
CREDIT: MEGA

Sometime after the premiere, Edelstein took to Instagram to show off her modeling skills and a pair of black leather platform stompers. As she walked as if traversing a catwalk, she lifted her skirt slightly to give a glimpse of her tall boots. The actress, 56, also donned clear framed glasses in the short clip.

lisa edelstein, house of the dragon premiere, floral maxi dress, pearl jewelry, black bag
Lisa Edelstein accessorized her floor-length gown with gold and pearl-adorned jewelry and a black bag.
CREDIT: MEGA

A quick scan of Edelstein’s Instagram reveals her taste for floral dresses and boots, as well as a love for last year’s Converse x Keith Haring collaboration. She dubbed the collab’s take on the Run Star Hike silhouette her “everything” in a recent post.

