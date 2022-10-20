Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday.

Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets.

Lisa Bonet attends the VIP North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” exhibition presented by Wallis Annenberg and The Annenberg Foundation at California Science Center on Oct. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of berets, caps, cowboy-inspired hats, and fedora pieces.

At the event, Bonet carried a handbag on her right shoulder, which incorporated brown leather, a woven arrangement, and an adjustable strap. She wore her hair in locs that fell just below her waist.

Lisa Bonet attends The Annenberg Foundation presentation of The North American premiere of Amazônia: photography by Sebastião Salgado at the California Science Center on Oct. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Annenberg F

The “High Fidelity” actress opted for a classic sneaker, wearing a pair of Adidas Samba Sneakers. The shoe comprised a flattened midsole, a three-toned colorway, and the athletic manufacturer’s signature triple-striped trademark imprinted in black across its arch bandage.

When it comes to footwear, Bonet has rotated a range of varied styles and designs, from elevated sandals, metallic heels, boots with a sharp stiletto heel, and platformed designs. For the 2020 Golden Globes, she wore bright silver open-toe flats and a delicate long-sleeve cape dress decorated with a geometric pattern at the piece’s hemline and a painted botanical print across its bodice.

