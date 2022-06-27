×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Blackpink’s Lisa Slips Into Sparkles & Heels With BTS Member V & Park Bo-gum at Celine SS23 Show in Paris

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
Lisa from Black Pink band leaving her hotel for Bulgari Jewelry gala dinner in Paris
Lisa: May 2019
Lisa: February 2019
Lisa: September 2018
Lisa: April 2019
View Gallery 7 Images

Blackpink member Lisa made a case for black as the ultimate summer color at the Celine spring 2023 menswear show in Paris yesterday.

The K-pop star stepped out in sparkles for the occasion. She slipped into a sequin top with a high turtle neck which fell into a loose halter back silhouette. The shirt was layered over a black bralette which was visible at her sides.

Lisa, Blackpink, Celine, SS23, Paris Fashion Week
Blackpink’s Lisa wearing a sparkly high neck top with shorts and sleek boots at Paris Fashion Week Celine show.
CREDIT: Splash

She kept the rest of the look more muted. She coordinated with a pair of black wide leg suit shorts. The bottoms featured pleated detailing that ran vertically down the front. The 25-year-old completed her ensemble with an understated black belt that featured a leather strap and a small gold buckle at the front.

Lisa From BLACKPINK arriving for the Celine Menswear Spring Summer 2023 collection show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Sofiane Alarcon/ABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Kim Taehyung,V,Lisa,Park BogumRef: SPL5322247 270622 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Sofiane Alarcon/AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Lisa From Blackpink arriving for the Celine Menswear Spring Summer 2023 collection show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Sofiane Alarcon/AbacaPress / Spl

When it came to her footwear, the star stepped into a pair of ankle boots. The sleek leather boots featured a sharp pointed toe as well as a stiletto heel which gave her some height. The sides of the boots boasted a silver buckle detail.

Park Bo-gum, Lisa From BLACKPINK arriving for the Celine Menswear Spring Summer 2023 collection show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Sofiane Alarcon/ABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Park BogumRef: SPL5322247 270622 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Sofiane Alarcon/AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Arrivals at the Celine Menswear Spring Summer 2023 collection show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Sofiane Alarcon/AbacaPress / Spl

Lisa posed with BTS member V who matched her in sparkles but added a pop of color into the mix. The 26-year-old wore a similar sequin shirt with a long sleeve silhouette which he tucked into his leather trousers. He also paired the look with a bright red oversized leather jacket. The musician added even more shine to his outfit with a jewel necklace that featured asymmetrical draping detailing. On his feet, he also slipped into a pair of pointed toe boots with silver detailing at the sides.

Flip through the gallery to see  Lisa from Blackpink’s best shoe moments over the years. 

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad