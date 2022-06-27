Blackpink’s Lisa Slips Into Sparkles & Heels With BTS Member V & Park Bo-gum at Celine SS23 Show in Paris

Blackpink member Lisa made a case for black as the ultimate summer color at the Celine spring 2023 menswear show in Paris yesterday.

The K-pop star stepped out in sparkles for the occasion. She slipped into a sequin top with a high turtle neck which fell into a loose halter back silhouette. The shirt was layered over a black bralette which was visible at her sides.

Blackpink’s Lisa wearing a sparkly high neck top with shorts and sleek boots at Paris Fashion Week Celine show. CREDIT: Splash

She kept the rest of the look more muted. She coordinated with a pair of black wide leg suit shorts. The bottoms featured pleated detailing that ran vertically down the front. The 25-year-old completed her ensemble with an understated black belt that featured a leather strap and a small gold buckle at the front.

Lisa From Blackpink arriving for the Celine Menswear Spring Summer 2023 collection show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Sofiane Alarcon/AbacaPress / Spl

When it came to her footwear, the star stepped into a pair of ankle boots. The sleek leather boots featured a sharp pointed toe as well as a stiletto heel which gave her some height. The sides of the boots boasted a silver buckle detail.

Arrivals at the Celine Menswear Spring Summer 2023 collection show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Sofiane Alarcon/AbacaPress / Spl

Lisa posed with BTS member V who matched her in sparkles but added a pop of color into the mix. The 26-year-old wore a similar sequin shirt with a long sleeve silhouette which he tucked into his leather trousers. He also paired the look with a bright red oversized leather jacket. The musician added even more shine to his outfit with a jewel necklace that featured asymmetrical draping detailing. On his feet, he also slipped into a pair of pointed toe boots with silver detailing at the sides.

