After Knee Surgery, Lindsey Vonn Does Zip-Lining, Horseback Riding & Works Out in Project Rock Gear

Lindsey Vonn isn’t letting anything slow her down.

The Olympic skier posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday from her latest workout. This isn’t any regular workout, however. This gym session is not only during her vacation in the Talamanca Mountains, but it’s also following knee surgery she underwent earlier in March. Her video included a few single-leg squats. Vonn underwent corrective surgery on March 16 to remove bone spurs and scar tissue.

For her post-surgery workout, Vonn wore a light athletic tank top paired with black biker shorts from Project Rock. The Under Armour collaborator added a pair of white sneakers for a clean look, while supporting her recovering knee.

The FN cover star still appeared to enjoy her tropical vacation while squeezing in rehabilitation workouts. She posted on Tuesday from her zip-lining adventures. She wore a similar outfit for this outing, this time in a black Project Rock tank and matching black biker shorts. Each of the pieces included orange details. She finished off this look with white Project Rock sneakers. Vonn posted a carousel of photos from going horseback riding on Monday as well.

When it comes to fashion, Vonn gravitates towards classic silhouettes that are functional and practical. If you scroll through her Instagram feed you are likely to find pictures of her wearing styles like flowy dresses, efficient activewear, slouchy sweatpants, durable snow gear, colorful separates and edgy tailoring. For red carpet events, she likes to look strong and feminine. The “Pack” star will usually opt for something minimal, yet glamorous.

