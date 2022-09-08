Lindsey Vonn Goes Casual-Chic With Blue Silk Shirt and Classic Jeans at U.S. Open Match

Lindsey Vonn continues to show her love for tennis. The former pro-skier was seen in the stands at the U.S. Open in New York City with Diego Osorio during the match between Iga Świątek and Jessica Pegula.

Vonn’s outfit embodied an ideal, casual summertime style and fused several wardrobe staples that can be worn during the warmer season and year-round. She styled in a monochromatic blue look that included a tank top layered with a button-up signature dress shirt and classic jeans. Her bright accessories featured a three-tiered gold necklace set comprising a chained design, two center stone jeweled ones, a gold ring, and a gold watch.

Lindsey Vonn and Diego Osorio attend the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 7, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Vonn previously attended Serena Williams’ successful first-round match against Danka Kovinić on August 29th. Her outfit followed a two-hued palette with noir and lighter contrasting color elements. For the game, she wore another layered look entailing a bustier silhouetted top, pastel pink Gucci jacket, classic black pants, and heels.

Lindsey Vonn arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

She paired the outfit with a black clutch that combined woven detailing at its top and a mirror composition with bright embellishments on its body. Earlier in the month, she unveiled a new sunglasses collection with Yniq Eyewear, marking her second collaborative line with the brand.

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

