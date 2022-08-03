×
Lindsey Vonn ‘Collapses’ on Tennis Court After Losing Match in Breathable Sports Bra & Under Armor ‘Project Rock 3’ Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsey Vonn traded in her skis for a tennis racket. The former Olympic alpine skier shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday where she’s seen lying on tennis court with her arms and legs spread wide in defeat with the caption, “Yep, still hate losing..ugh.” Vonn was clad in athletic-wear.

Lindsey Vonn in Under Armor Project Rock 3's and neon athletic wear on Instagram.
Lindsey Vonn in Under Armor Project Rock 3 and neon athletic wear on Instagram on July 31, 2022.
CREDIT: Via Instagram

Making the process a little less arduous, Vonn wore a reliable gray sports bra made of an opaque mesh fabric. The mobile and breathable bra was paired with neon lime green shorts that made for an intense contrast to the neutral gray.

Vonn’s racket matched the eye-catching neon in her athletic shorts, creating a cohesive outfit. As far as accessories went, Vonn kept things in the sporty family with a simple white sweat arm band that kept her cool throughout the session. Whether the star was winning or losing, Vonn still looked great doing it.

The New York Times best-selling author donned a black baseball cap, threading her high ponytail through the back, protecting her face and eyes from the sun and heat.

For an athlete like Vonn, movement is incredibly important. Like every athlete, she needs shoes that will allow her to move freely and with precision. The skier laced up Under Armor Project Rock 3 training shoes in gray and neon green. Vonn is an ambassador of the brand, so it’s no wonder why she wore them to her tennis session. Styles are available for $140 on Underarmour.com.

