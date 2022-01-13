Lindsey Vonn Suits Up in Tweed Blazer, Leather Pants and & Silk Heels on ‘Rise’ Book Tour

Lindsey Vonn was all business while promoting her new book, “Rise,” in New York City this week.

The Footwear News cover star was spotted in the Big Apple wearing a black sweater and matching leather pants. The set was layered beneath a gray tweed Thom Browne blazer, which Vonn gave a casual twist by cuffing its sleeves to reveal a blue and red-striped lining. Her look was complete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as a gold watch, large black leather bag and a striped scarf.

Lindsey Vonn strolls in New York City on January 12, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Vonn donned a pair of silky black pumps, worn over black and white-striped socks. The style featured triangular pointed toes, and appeared to include heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her revamped suiting attire, the pumps streamlined Vonn’s look and gave it a distinctly business-worthy edge.

Pumps like Vonn’s are a timeless shoe, renowned for their triangular toes and stiletto heels. The sleek silhouette often adds a sharp edge to any outfit, no matter how casual or formal. In addition to the Olympic athlete, stars like Gemma Chan, Hailee Steinfeld and Sarah Jessica Parker have also been seen in pairs by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks.

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

