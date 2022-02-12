Lindsey Vonn Wows in Red Gucci Mini Dress & Barely-There Pumps Celebrating NBC Olympics Correspondent Job

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes moments from her time working as an NBC correspondent throughout the Winter Olympic Games.

The retired sports star looked back on her week thus far, sharing a slideshow of outfits. The decorated athlete dressed down in a Gucci mini dress alongside her dog. She tied the look together with a pair of nude heels.

In her third picture posted to the set, Vonn is seen laughing with her cohosts in an Alice + Olivia neon yellow outfit and plaid heels. In another photo posted to the set, Vonn dons a tan pants suit by Giorgio Armani and a white blouse, making the skier look professional and put together. She accessorized with a pair of nude pumps, keeping the ensemble nice and simple.

Vonn can be seen in one of the frames wearing a black blouse tied at the neck with a bow tucked neatly into a Gucci skirt. The monogrammed skirt was complete with Gucci lettering. Vonn slipped into some black heels to match the blouse.

Taking an unexpected route, the Under Armour ambassador wore head-to-toe Thom Browne with a black turtleneck layered under a black and white coat made to look like swatches of fabric sewed together. Her shoes were sparkly and dazzling. Vonn finished off the slide show with two pictures of her in a red crushed velvet Gucci suit and matching pointy pumps and an image of her in an Alice + Olivia baby blue coat. .

See more of Vonn’s style through the years.