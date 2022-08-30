×
Lindsey Vonn Goes Dusty Pink In Gucci Jacket For U.S. Open Tennis Championships

By Dena Khalafallah
Lindsey Vonn impressed in a contemporary pink ladies look Monday for the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Queens, New York.

The former alpine ski racer donned a Gucci jacket in a dusty pink hue with a satin finish in her appearance at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Crafted from silk duchesse, this cheerful fabric added a lively shine to a timeless garment that was on par with the luxury fashion house’s creative approach. Her classic long-sleeve blazer featured tonal stitching, peak lapels, double-breasted self-covered button fastenings, as well as chest and front welt pockets.

Celebrities arrive at The US Open to attend Serena Williams first round tournament in New York City, NY, USA on August 29, 2022. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Lindsey Vonn Ref: SPL5335221 290822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Lindsey Vonn arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Vonn wore the statement piece over a black balconette style top that featured underwired cups and a central U-shaped detail in its design. As for her bottoms, the Olympian paired the expressive set with a pair of black satin pants that had an elongated and exposed silver zipper detail. She also added black open-toe sandals to complete the outfit.

The Olympic champion turned best-selling author accessorized with a noticeably tasteful watch, diamond studded earrings, Cartier Juste un Clou ring and emerald eternity band. Vonn carried a suede black envelope clutch with leather strands woven through grommets at the top. On its side, the bag had an almond-shaped mirror that appeared to be completely encompassed by silver-toned baroque freshwater pearls in various natural formations.

Her hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail with face-framing strands.

