Lindsey Vonn Goes Dusty Pink In Gucci Jacket For U.S. Open Tennis Championships

Lindsey Vonn impressed in a contemporary pink ladies look Monday for the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Queens, New York.
The former alpine ski racer donned a Gucci jacket in a dusty pink hue with a satin finish in her appearance at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Crafted from silk duchesse, this cheerful fabric added a lively shine to a timeless garment that was on par with the luxury fashion house’s creative approach. Her classic long-sleeve blazer featured tonal stitching, peak lapels, double-breasted self-covered button fastenings, as well as chest and front welt pockets.
Vonn wore the statement piece over a black balconette style top that featured underwired cups and a central U-shaped detail in its design. As for her bottoms, the Olympian paired the expressive set with a pair of black satin pants that had an elongated and exposed silver zipper detail. She also added black open-toe sandals to complete the outfit.
The Olympic champion turned best-selling author accessorized with a noticeably tasteful watch, diamond studded earrings, Cartier Juste un Clou ring and emerald eternity band. Vonn carried a suede black envelope clutch with leather strands woven through grommets at the top. On its side, the bag had an almond-shaped mirror that appeared to be completely encompassed by silver-toned baroque freshwater pearls in various natural formations.
Her hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail with face-framing strands.