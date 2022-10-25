Lindsey Vonn Means Business in Three-Piece Suit & Suede Pumps at the ‘Today’ Show

Lindsey Vonn was photographed leaving NBC’s studios today after filming the “Today” show in New York City. The athlete opted for a more formal three-piece suit from Favorite Daughter which she paired alongside closet staple shoes.

The graphic black and white business-centric style featured a deconstructed vest with burgundy stitching that acted more like a corset, the garment layered underneath a tailored suit jacket which Vonn wore chicly draped over her shoulders.

Lindsey Vonn seen leaving the Today Show. 25 Oct 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Beneath the bustier, Vonn layered a black turtleneck which made the vest atop it pop. On bottom, the accomplished Olympian donned straight-leg pants. Stacked up in rows, Vonn accessorized her look with lots of gold chain necklaces from FoundRae, adding an appealing sparkle.

On her feet Vonn stuck to the classics, slipping into a set of black suede pumps with pointed toes. The sharp footwear was complete with 3-4-inch stiletto heels for an added boost. The pumps acted as a complimentary addition, creating cohesion by pairing black with black.

Lindsey Vonn seen leaving the Today Show. 25 Oct 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

The Under Armour ambassador has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes.

