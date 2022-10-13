Lindsey Vonn Upgrades Canadian Tuxedo with Tom Ford Suit & White Pumps for ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Lindsey Vonn chose a denim outfit to visit “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on NBC. The Olympic champion talked to Kelly Clarkson about her family and joined a cooking competition on stage with Chelsea Handler and Wolfgang Puckon.

Vonn dressed in a perfectly tailored dark denim suit by Tom Ford. The blazer was designed with a bold lapel collar, striking brown-contrasted threads, and oversized pockets. The boot-cut pants mimicked the blazer with emphasis on the extra large cuff at the bottom hem. Underneath the jacket, she wore a classic white top to tie into her shoes.

Lindsey Vonn attends “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with Chelsea Handler and Wolfgang Puckon. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The New York Times best-selling author opted for white pointed-toe pumps for this look, keeping it classic. The shoes featured 3 to 4-inch heels, elevating her Canadian tuxedo look. When it comes to footwear, Vonn is often seen in both heels and sneakers, according to the occasion. Whether she’s working out with Under Armour or walking red carpets at the ESPYS, her shoe game doesn’t fail.

Vonn coordinated the look with gold jewelry for a timeless feel. Her neck was adorned by a stunning gold chain necklace with an excellently placed pearl at the peak. Vonn coupled it with small gold hoop earrings, gold and green rings, and a gold oyster band watch with a shiny green face.

