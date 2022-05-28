×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lindsey Vonn Amps Up Retro Military Style Inspo in Gucci Skirt Set With Red Pumps

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
MEGA807276_173-head
Range Rover Leadership Summit and Global Reveal Event
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala
Jungle Cruise World Premiere
November 2019
View Gallery 20 Images

Lindsey Vonn shared a series of looks yesterday with fans on Instagram. In one of the photos seen in the carousel, she wears a Gucci skirt set. In the shade of brown with purple undertones, it has glints of sparkle all across the set, making the tweed fabric really stand out. There are the iconic green and red striped patches to represent Gucci’s household name all across the suit, stemming from under the collar, the waist pocket and the sleeves.

It has a modernized ’40s-inspired military aesthetic as well, with the overall design of the suit. It’s a cropped jacket with gold buttons, and underneath she wears a black matted top that works well with the darker shades. Vonn’s skirt is pleated, stopping at the middle of her thigh, which can remind you of a schoolgirl’s essence as well.

Vonn pairs this sophisticated suit with even more class, as she showed off her gold Rolex, a small necklace and red pointed-toe pumps.

Related

Kaley Cuoco Impressively Does a Backbend in Heels Wearing '90s Boss' Pinstripe Suit

Julia Fox Poses With Pigeons In Puffer Mini Skirt & Crop Top With Sharp Pumps for 'Face' Magazine

Katie Holmes's Boyfriend Shirt, Nose Ring & Distressed Shorts Get an Upgrade With Gucci Loafers

The choice of choosing red for her heels aligns all of the colors, completing the palette in complementing hues of brown, green and red. Together, the shoe held its own moment because of its striking color against the darker colors of the suit. Vonn’s decision to wear this during her seven days of traveling showed her working-girl attitude.

Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn is best known for her time with the US Ski Team and her four World Cup championship titles. But Vonn has also dabbled in the style realm, most notably partnering with Under Armour on a line of outdoor performance gear. She also released a winter sportswear line with Head, the ski brand she was sponsored by during her career. Vonn also has her hand in high fashion, modeling designer Thom Browne’s fall 2021 collection in a fashion film that featured her skiing down the slopes in couture. Vonn retired from competitive skiing in 2019.

See more of Lindsey Vonn’s Style Through the Years

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad