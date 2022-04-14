Lindsey Vonn Shines in Gold Fringe Dress and Matching Lace-Up Sandals for Laureus Sport Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsey Vonn sparkles in gold for Laureus. The Olympic gold medalist shared a boomerang and photo on Instagram today that showed her walking while holding a trophy from the Laureus Academy. Laureus is a “global sporting movement celebrating the world’s greatest athletes & power of sport to change lives,” according to the brand’s Instagram page. This year, on April 24, Vonn will be hosting the event, set to debut on NBC.

Outfit-wise, Vonn wore a gold sequined minidress that incorporated a square neckline and two thick straps for a modern look. The garment incorporated matching fringe at the bottom of the hemline for an added touch of volume and drama.

Gold lace-up sandals completed her ensemble seamlessly. The shoes had a pointy sole and went up midway to her calves.

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn is best known for her time with the US Ski Team and her four World Cup championship titles. But Vonn has also dabbled in the style realm, most notably partnering with Under Armour on a line of outdoor performance gear. She also released a winter sportswear line with Head, the ski brand she was sponsored by during her career. Vonn also has her hand in high fashion, modeling designer Thom Browne’s fall 2021 collection in a fashion film that featured her skiing down the slopes in couture. Vonn retired from competitive skiing in 2019.

In the cover story for FN’s January issue, Vonn spoke about the opportunity to star in a campaign for Thom Browne.

“Shooting for Thom Browne was insane,” Vonn told FN during an interview for our January issue. “I would say it was pretty cold and I was skiing in trousers and a skirt,” she recalled. “You know, I had never worn a skirt skiing before, but that was kind of a classic trend back in the day, when people were skiing on wooden skis. I mean, that was like a long time ago. But it’s retro, very cool, very chic.”

