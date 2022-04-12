Lindsey Vonn Glides With Glamour in Blue Flowy Dress & Strappy Sandals for Laureus World Sports Awards

Lindsey Vonn was tapped to host the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.
The awards, which were filmed over the weekend in Seville, Spain, will air on NBC on April 24. For the occasion, the former Olympic alpine skier wore a navy blue floor-length wrap dress featuring a plunging neckline with a belted waist, long sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Vonn paired the satiny blue gown with strappy black stiletto sandals featuring a crossover ankle-strap design.
Earlier this year, speaking to FN, the legendary athlete, who stands at 5-foot-10, revealed her love of high heels. “What is love most about wearing high heels is that it makes you tall,” she said. “I feel like my posture is much better. I have terrible posture so whenever I’m in heels I feel like I’m lengthened and accentuated and more feminine — and just all-around badass.”
For the Footwear News cover shoot, Vonn posed in Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project boot leggings and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
Moreover, in February, the four-time World Cup winning-skier made her debut as the new NBC Winter Olympics correspondent in a bright red velvet Gucci suit and matching pointy-toed pumps.
Click through the gallery to see some of Lindsey Vonn’s best red carpet style moments through the years.