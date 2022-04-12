×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lindsey Vonn Glides With Glamour in Blue Flowy Dress & Strappy Sandals for Laureus World Sports Awards

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
MEGA790664_055-1-1
Lindsey Vonn: The FN Cover Shoot
Lindsey Vonn: The FN Cover Shoot
Lindsey Vonn: The FN Cover Shoot
Lindsey Vonn: The FN Cover Shoot
View Gallery 10 Images

Lindsey Vonn was tapped to host the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The awards, which were filmed over the weekend in Seville, Spain, will air on NBC on April 24. For the occasion, the former Olympic alpine skier wore a navy blue floor-length wrap dress featuring a plunging neckline with a belted waist, long sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Vonn paired the satiny blue gown with strappy black stiletto sandals featuring a crossover ankle-strap design.

Earlier this year, speaking to FN, the legendary athlete, who stands at 5-foot-10, revealed her love of high heels. “What is love most about wearing high heels is that it makes you tall,” she said. “I feel like my posture is much better. I have terrible posture so whenever I’m in heels I feel like I’m lengthened and accentuated and more feminine — and just all-around badass.”

For the Footwear News cover shoot, Vonn posed in Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project boot leggings and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.

Moreover, in February, the four-time World Cup winning-skier made her debut as the new NBC Winter Olympics correspondent in a bright red velvet Gucci suit and matching pointy-toed pumps.

lindsey vonn, lindsey vonn gucci, lindsey vonn gucci boots, gucci x balenciaga, gucci balenciaga hacker project, lindsey vonn heels, lindsey vonn fashion, fashion, apres ski, ski fashion, lindsey vonn photo shoot, lindsey vonn editorial, athletes, olympics, olympics 2022, 2022 olympics
Lindsey Vonn wearing boot leggings by Gucci and Balenciaga The Hacker Project, along with a Wolford bodysuit, part of Vonn’s collaboration with Head, and her own Rolex watch.
CREDIT: Sage East
Lindsey Vonn posing for footwear news, red stiletto high heels, colorful look, skis, lindsey vonn
Lindsey Vonn wearing a sweater by Aknvas, a Missoni skirt, Giuseppe Zanotti pumps and Elsie Frieda crystal earrings for her FN cover shoot.
CREDIT: Sage East

Click through the gallery to see some of Lindsey Vonn’s best red carpet style moments through the years.

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad